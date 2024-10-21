Zambry assures academics of freedom of speech

PUTRAJAYA: Freedom of speech for academics will be upheld as long as it is based on accurate facts, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir said.

Zambry said he is committed to preventing any actions that could infringe upon the rights and freedoms of academics across universities.

“...I want to reiterate that academic freedom, which encompasses freedom of speech within universities, will be protected. I do not wish to see any measures taken that attempt to stifle this freedom,“ he told reporters after officiating the 2024 Academia Convention organised by the Academy of Professors Malaysia today.

Zambry’s remarks follow a circular issued by Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), which allegedly instructed its academic staff, particularly civil servants, not to make public statements, including on social media.

However, in a statement on Oct 18, UKM clarified that it does not obstruct the freedom of its staff to express their views, whether verbally or in writing, including on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, Zambry said every circular issued by the authorities must consider the context and ecosystem of the respective university.

“I understand the concerns expressed by some parties regarding the internal circular issued by UKM, which serves as a reminder to its staff.

“But as I mentioned, every circular issued, whether by the KPPA (Director-General of Public Service) or otherwise, must be contextualised within the specific university,” he said.

Zambry also reminded academics to present their views based on their respective fields and disciplines, supported by facts, research and evidence.

Asked if there is a need to amend Act 605 of the Statutory Bodies (Discipline and Surcharge) Act 2020, Zambry said the matter requires further consideration before any decisions are made.

“This is not solely related to the UKM issue, but in the context of Act 605, we need to examine whether there are exceptions that can be granted, and I will carefully consider this, as we have been informed that there are certain exceptions for specific institutions.

“If that is the basis, then it would be appropriate for us to review this matter to determine if exceptions can be granted,“ he said.