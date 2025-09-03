Zara Qairina inquest: New coroner reinstates lawyers for five child defendants as interested parties

PETALING JAYA: Just a day after the High Court overturned an earlier order, the Coroner’s Court has now allowed lawyers representing the five children accused in connection with the death of 13-year-old Zara Qairina Mahathir to participate as interested parties in the inquest.

Sessions Court Judge Amir Shah Amir Hassan, acting as coroner, noted that the Attorney-General’s Chambers raised no objection to the application, clearing the way for the lawyers’ participation.

The court also permitted the Sabah Law Society (SLS) to appear as amicus curiae (friend of the court), while granting the Education Ministry a watching brief, New Straits Times reported.