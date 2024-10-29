CATL unveils game-changing 400km range battery

CATL, the world’s largest EV battery maker, recently launched the Freevoy Super Hybrid Battery, a breakthrough product for plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) with a substantial all-electric range of over 400km. This new battery delivers an EV-like experience by offering ultra-fast 4C charging, adding nearly 280km of range in just 10 minutes.

This capability addresses common PHEV limitations such as short-range and slow charging, potentially transforming the hybrid market.

Gao Huan, CTO of CATL’s China E-car Business, highlighted Freevoy’s innovative design, including advanced surface modification for cathode materials and a high-voltage electrolyte formulation with a nano protective layer. These enhancements boost the state-of-charge (SOC) control accuracy by 40%, allowing for improved range and energy efficiency, as well as a 20% increase in hybrid power performance.

Already deployed in models from Li Auto, AVATR, DEEPAL, Changan Nevo, and NETA, the Freevoy battery is expected to power 30 hybrid models globally by 2030. Major automakers, including Geely, Chery, GAC, and VOYAH, are among those planning to adopt this technology, reflecting CATL’s dedication to advancing electrification with cutting-edge battery innovations.