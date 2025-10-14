$!Next-generation Peugeot 208 to debut in 2026

PEUGEOT is preparing to launch an all-new 208 in 2026, a car that will not only redefine the brand’s compact offering but also mark one of Stellantis’s most important global introductions in recent years. The next-generation model will debut the all-new STLA Small platform, showcase a futuristic tech-led cabin, and arrive as a fully electric vehicle from day one. The new 208 represents a turning point for Stellantis’s compact cars, setting the tone for future models that will span the A- to C-segments. The STLA Small platform replaces the existing CMP and e-CMP architectures that currently underpin models like the 208, 2008, and Vauxhall Corsa.

It also serves as a cornerstone for Stellantis’s ambition to remain at the forefront of Europe’s affordable EV market – a segment that continues to heat up as mainstream automakers accelerate their electrification plans. Peugeot’s decision to introduce the platform through the 208 speaks volumes about the model’s importance within the company’s line-up. The hatchback has been a consistent bestseller for the brand, with 109,146 units sold in the first half of 2025 alone. That figure placed it among Europe’s top three compact cars, trailing only the Renault Clio and Dacia Sandero, according to data from Jato Dynamics. While the STLA Small architecture is capable of supporting both hybrid and electric powertrains, Peugeot will use it exclusively for EVs in the new 208. Its sibling, the next-generation Vauxhall Corsa, will follow the same path, abandoning internal combustion engines entirely.

However, Peugeot is expected to continue producing the current petrol-powered 208 alongside the new model for certain markets, with the upcoming EV distinguished by the e-208 nameplate. Peugeot CEO Alain Favey has reaffirmed the brand’s strategy of combining commitment to electrification with flexibility, explaining that the company remains fully invested in battery-electric development while maintaining a multi-energy approach across its range to meet varying market needs. Battery capacity options for models on the STLA Small platform will span from 37kWh to 82 kWh, with the new 208 likely to receive one of the larger packs. This would represent a major leap from the current e-208’s 52kWh battery, which offers a range of 268 miles/431km (WLTP). Performance and motor output figures remain under wraps for now, but expectations point to improved power delivery and efficiency.