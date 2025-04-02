Porsche rumoured to bring back petrol-powered Macan

PORSCHE’S commitment to internal combustion engines (ICE) appears far from over, despite its aggressive push towards electrification. Insiders have hinted at the possible revival of a petrol-powered Macan, a move that aligns with recent statements from Porsche’s Chief Financial Officer, Lutz Meschke, regarding hybrid and ICE developments.

Meschke stated “We are exploring the possibility of equipping some of the models originally planned only as electrics with hybrid or internal combustion engines. Decisions are being made that are only conceptual for now, but it is clear the combustion engine will remain longer than planned.”

Positive Reception of the Electric Macan

The Macan EV has performed well since its launch, with 18,278 units sold in Q4 2024, accounting for 66% of the model’s total sales that year. The strong initial reception highlights the brand’s successful foray into electric SUVs. However, Porsche insiders remain cautious.

An anonymous source told Autocar, “The reception of the new Macan EV has been positive, but we have yet to see its long-term performance, given uncertain market conditions.” The insider emphasized the importance of adapting to evolving consumer behaviour, citing the declining sales of the Taycan, Porsche’s flagship electric sedan. Taycan deliveries plummeted by 49% in 2024, with just 20,836 units sold, illustrating a potential shift in EV market dynamics.

Legacy of the Macan ICE

The petrol-powered Macan, first launched in 2013, has been one of Porsche’s best-selling models, with sales exceeding 500,000 units globally. A significant facelift in 2019 and another update in 2021 helped maintain its appeal. However, new cybersecurity regulations led to its discontinuation in Europe, while it remained available in markets such as the United States.

The possibility of reintroducing a petrol Macan in Europe could be a nostalgic return for fans of the model and might cater to consumers who remain hesitant about transitioning to electric vehicles.

Balancing ICE and EV Strategies

The rumoured comeback of a petrol Macan underscores Porsche’s strategy of maintaining a diverse powertrain lineup. While the automaker has invested heavily in its electric future, with the Macan EV and Taycan leading the charge, the company is adapting to market realities by considering hybrid and ICE options for regions where EV adoption faces hurdles.

For Porsche enthusiasts, the return of the Macan ICE would signify not only a nod to tradition but also an acknowledgement of the evolving needs of the global automotive market. If confirmed, this move could reestablish the Macan as a key player in Porsche’s lineup, bridging the gap between electric innovation and the enduring appeal of internal combustion engines.