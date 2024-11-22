SAIC Motor Malaysia has officially revealed the pricing and details for the highly anticipated all-new MG HS SUV, available in two distinct variants: Standard and Lux. Priced at RM129,900 for the Standard and RM145,900 for the Lux, the MG HS combines striking aesthetics, advanced technology, and a focus on practicality, making it a standout option in its segment.

The MG HS’s design exudes sophistication and dynamism. At the front, Bi-Functional LED headlights with Daytime Running Lights (DRL) complement a bold grille and a redesigned bumper, setting a luxurious tone. The rear styling features a sporty spoiler, dual exhaust outlets, LED taillights, and a refined bumper, ensuring the vehicle commands attention from every angle. The addition of 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, red brake callipers, and a “Super Sport” button enhances its sporty character, making it both elegant and aggressive.

Inside, the MG HS impresses with a cabin designed for comfort and connectivity. It offers 64-colour ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, and supportive sports seats wrapped in premium soft-touch leather. The high-tech dashboard includes a 12.3-inch virtual cluster display with customisable themes and a 10.1-inch high-resolution infotainment system. This system features a 360˚ camera, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and MG iSMART phone connectivity, ensuring a seamless integration of technology into every drive. For practicality, the MG HS provides 463 litres of cargo space, expandable to 1,287 litres with the rear seats folded. Features like a power tailgate and 60/40 split-folding rear seats enhance convenience, while roof rails capable of supporting up to 50kg add to its versatility. Under the hood, the MG HS is powered by a 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine paired with a 7-speed twin-clutch transmission, delivering an output of 162PS and 250Nm of torque. This efficient yet powerful engine is engineered for durability, with a lifespan of up to 320,000km, promising long-term reliability.

Safety is at the forefront of the MG HS’s design. It comes equipped with six SRS airbags and an extensive suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) under the MG PILOT program. Key features include Front Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning and Prevention, Blind Spot Detection, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. These systems, combined with the 360˚ camera, ensure peace of mind for drivers and passengers alike.