Sime Darby Berhad and Porsche expand local assembly facility in Malaysia

SIME DARBY BERHAD and Porsche have announced a significant expansion of Porsche’s assembly facility at Inokom in Kulim, Kedah. This expansion marks a milestone in their longstanding partnership and aims to drive growth in the Asean region. Here are the key highlights of this development:

Expansion Details:

Facility Size: The assembly facility has been expanded to 11,000 square meters.

New Assembly Line: The expansion includes the introduction of a new assembly line for the plug-in hybrid Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid Coupe.

Export Milestone: The Cayenne S E-Hybrid will be the first locally assembled Porsche model to be exported to Thailand, highlighting the facility’s growing capabilities.

Strategic Alliance:

Partnership History: Sime Darby and Porsche have a decade-long trusted partnership, focusing on growth and expansion in the Asean region.

Local Talent Development: Sime Darby’s expertise in developing local talent and ensuring product quality has been pivotal to this partnership.

Achievements and Future Plans:

Previous Success: Since its opening in 2022, the facility has assembled over 2,000 units of Porsche’s iconic sports car.

Future Prospects: The new phase includes the assembly of the first plug-in hybrid variant and its export to Thailand, creating job opportunities and facilitating knowledge transfer to the local workforce.

Sustainability Efforts:

Sustainable Design: The facility was designed with sustainability in mind, featuring solar panels with smart monitoring systems and rainwater harvesting technologies.

Expansion of Solar Capacity: With the expansion, the capacity of solar panels will be increased, contributing to reduced electricity consumption and sustainable operations.

Significance for Porsche and Asean Region:

Market Growth: The export to Thailand, one of Porsche’s biggest markets in Asean, signifies the region’s growth potential.

Global Business Importance: This move underlines the Asean region’s importance for Porsche’s global business, reflecting immense growth and innovation potential.

This expansion represents a significant step for both Sime Darby and Porsche in enhancing their presence and capabilities in the Asean automotive market, driving sustainable innovation and technology while fostering local talent and economic growth.