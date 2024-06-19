Grooming great teachers

THE government is considering employing teachers and lecturers from Singapore to teach English as well as key science and mathematics subjects in schools and higher learning institutions.

This initiative aims to improve the standards of these subjects locally. The matter was raised following the recent visit to Malaysia by Singapore’s new prime minister, Lawrence Wong. These teachers and lecturers would be employed on a contractual basis.

In my opinion, a better approach would be to send our teachers overseas for training to become proficient in these subjects. A good example is our Kirby-trained teachers from the 1960s. These teachers were sent abroad under a popular programme initiated by our colonial masters, and after two years, returned to make a significant impact on our children’s education.

Alternatively, since Singapore is our closest neighbour and has a reputable education system with high standards in English, science and mathematics, our teachers could be sent there for refresher courses lasting a year or so. Such a move could also strengthen educational ties between both countries.

Teachers could live in Johor Bahru and commute daily to Singapore, as many Malaysians currently do. This would be a more cost-effective option compared with hiring Singaporean teachers and lecturers.

The government should reconsider sending our teachers for training rather than employing foreign teachers to reduce costs.

Abu Mansor Basir Kuala Lumpur