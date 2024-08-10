IJN services should be inclusive for all

THE hot topic of discussion in coffee shops, clinics, clubs and family gatherings is the plight of government pensioners who can no longer seek follow-up treatment at the National Heart Institute (IJN) due to cost-cutting measures.

This situation is concerning for this vulnerable group in society, many of whom have served in the civil service for over 35 years.

These retirees are now forced to seek treatment at other government hospitals, disrupting their continuity of care.

As we all know, these hospitals are busy and may not have the same level of specialisation or familiarity with the patients’ histories as IJN.

The Health Ministry, IJN and Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad need to address this issue immediately.

This move is not only unfair, as these retirees are taxpayers, but it also undermines the fundamental principles of equity and compassion that should guide public health policies.

These retirees and pensioners have contributed to the existence and operations of IJN, which is fully owned by the Finance Ministry.

Some pensioners may not fall under the personal income tax bracket but they have paid various other taxes imposed by previous governments as well as the current Madani government.

IJN is a beacon of excellence in cardiovascular care and is known throughout the world. It was established and is maintained through public funds – money collected from hardworking and dedicated Malaysians, including retirees. It is morally wrong to deny pensioners and retirees access to IJN’s services.

Even former international and trade minister Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz had voiced out that “retired civil servants should continue to be given access to IJN top class treatment”.

The government should consider setting up specialist health centres with sufficient beds in various states to address serious illnesses.

IJN should remain committed to providing excellent healthcare services to government employees, including retirees and pensioners. It has a duty of care and should not deviate from its original objective.

Sathasivam Sitheravellu

Seremban