Prioritising preschool education in Malaysia

IN a complex and demanding time for public policy and government funding, very few investments offer returns as far-reaching as early childhood education.

By prioritising quality early childhood education programmes, the long-term benefits may come in different ways – depending on the curriculum and target population – especially for children from low-income groups and children who are at risk.

These benefits may include reduced learning difficulties, higher secondary school graduation rates, decreased reliance on social welfare programmes and lower involvement in criminal activities.

It is important to note that the first few years of a child’s life marks a crucial period for learning. Placing importance on efforts for early childhood development must be of priority during these years for the greatest efficiency and effectiveness.

Having the right stimuli in a quality early childhood education setting will nurture a child’s natural curiosity, foster creativity and build a love for learning, which provides a strong foundation for their future learning and success.

Preschools provide a supportive and structured environment where children can learn through play, interact with their peers and develop essential life skills. These early interactions allow them to understand, express and manage their emotions.

They learn crucial social skills such as self-regulation and empathy, developing a healthy sense of self. Social-emotional skills are essential for forming and maintaining healthy relationships with family, friends and others, which will in turn shape their future academic and life journey.

However, the rising costs of early childhood education places financial pressure on parents, often forcing them to enrol their children

in more affordable alternatives or even resort to homeschooling.

While some alternatives may provide similar educational content, they may lack appropriate facilities such as playgrounds, gym mats, sports programmes and toys for appropriate ages.

Additionally, nutritious meals might not

be priority, while there may be limited opportunities for social interaction with peers for those who are learning from home.

While the Education Ministry has acknowledged the importance of early exposure to Bahasa Melayu and English, and has outlined plans to improve the quality, accessibility and relevance of education nationwide, more needs to be done.

Focusing on quality early childhood education can reduce achievement gaps between children from different socioeconomic backgrounds, which can emerge even before young children enter preschools.

For instance, two-year-old children from low-income groups may only use as few as 10 words, compared to their affluent peers who know up to 450 words. By providing high-quality early childhood learning environments for all children, the government can help to reduce the disparities before it sets firm policies, addressing social inequalities in the long run.

Beyond benefiting children’s development, government investment in high-quality early childhood education will also support and encourage greater female workforce participation.

According to the data by International Labour Organisation in 2023, 55.59% of mothers with children under the age of six were part of the workforce in Malaysia.

Accessible and affordable preschools are essential to support women, enabling them to have a greater workforce participation while ensuring their children receive developmentally appropriate care and education.

Such investments serve as both an educational foundation and a vital family support system for families, creating economic benefits that extend beyond the children directly served. Parents with reliable early childhood education access demonstrate higher productivity and lower absenteeism.

As we look forward to the new Malaysian Blueprint 2026-2036, we hope that preschool education is prioritised, with it being a key pillar in the nation’s education and economic policies.

By investing in quality early childhood education programmes, the government

must make choices that align short-term expenditures with long-term fiscal responsibility while advancing core societal values of opportunity, equality and potential human development.

Ng Kim Chu and Michelle Huan are lecturers in the Diploma in Early Childhood Education programme at Taylor’s College.

Comments: letters@thesundaily.com