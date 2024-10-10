Unlocking Taiwan Studies potential

EVER-EVOLVING dimensions of social sciences and disciplines have underlined the need for niche and novel areas. Such breaking grounds have enriched the field of critical research.

In international relations, area studies have taken gravity despite the criticisms that area studies have yet to integrate into the social sciences. At the same time, the fragmentation of disciplinary boundaries has also failed to limit the significance of area studies.

Area studies provide a crucial fostering of scholarship for exploring specific regions, cultures and societies often overlooked by broader disciplinary approaches.

Area studies also foster a deeper understanding of global dynamics by employing a multifaceted examination of historical, social, political and cultural dimensions. Consequently, it supports developing and implementing more informed and effective interventions and policies.

ALSO READ: Tourism, edu boost Taiwan-Malaysia bilateral relations

In this regard, Taiwan Studies is due to receive significant attention. On the other side of the world, Taiwan Studies has made a buzz and has received fair attention, notably not as an offshoot of Sinological research but as an independent and interdisciplinary study with the optics of anthropology, history, colonialism and other aspects.

This transpired into popularising Taiwan Studies through organisations such as the North American Taiwan Studies Association, the European Association of Taiwan Studies, and the French Association for Taiwan Studies.

However, the status of Taiwan and Taiwan Studies in Malaysia and other Asian states remains miniscule. The “non-traditional aspects”, that make Taiwan studies significant in academic discourse, particularly through the lens of comparative analysis, remain understudied.

Understanding of Taiwan-specific issues and Taiwan Studies deepens broader discussions that resonate across different regional and disciplinary contexts. This approach fosters a more nuanced and comparative scholarship, enriching the academic discourse on global and regional studies.

ALSO READ: Opportunity for M’sian students to study in Taiwan

It is the social and institutional dynamics underlying knowledge production in Taiwan Studies that must be prioritised within Asia. This necessitates leveraging the adaptive potential of the field and extending beyond existing knowledge frameworks.

To achieve this, the focus of scholarship should address fundamental questions such as “What is Taiwan?” and “Why is Taiwan a key player in the international community?”

However, it is essential that conventional frameworks do not constrain this focus. Instead, a more expansive approach needs to be adopted, prioritising diverse perspectives that transcend traditional conceptual boundaries.

This expansion can be achieved by critically examining and moving beyond conceptual fallacies and operational limitations. These limitations include missteps in subject matter selection, disciplinary focus, policy relevance and shortcomings, such as a lack of theoretical understanding and a multidisciplinary perspective.

Specifically, Taiwan Studies has often suffered from overemphasising macro-level research, insufficient fieldwork, limited language proficiency and an output-driven approach to research projects.

ALSO READ: Taiwan launches travel campaign to attract Malaysians

Moreover, incorporating an anthropological perspective would significantly enhance the holistic understanding of Taiwan Studies. This approach would allow for more nuanced comparisons between regional cultures, enriching the overall academic discourse and contributing to a more comprehensive understanding of Taiwan’s place in the global context.

There is a pressing need to expand Taiwan-centric scholarship as it provides a valuable example for comparative analysis and discourse, particularly on traditional and non-traditional aspects of governance and society.

The conventional elements, which are Taiwan’s strategic relevance in regional dynamics, are given attention and discussed. However, what is overlooked is that Taiwan’s approach to non-traditional governance, such as democratic and environmental governance, efforts to combat human trafficking, and the use of higher education as a tool of soft power, offers rich opportunities for scholarly inquiry.

Taiwan’s robust democracy and the marked rise in Taiwanese identity provide a fertile ground for studying identity formation and politics. And Asia stands to gain significantly by turning greater academic attention.

Furthermore, the Taiwanese government’s proactive role in sustainable development, particularly in environmental governance, serves as a case to measure policy efficacies.

ALSO READ: Malaysia best partner for Taiwan to tap global halal market: Matrade

The history of environmental activism in Taiwan and its embrace of sustainability highlights the evolving relationship between government and society, demonstrating a model of effective governance and civic engagement.

Taiwan’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions demonstrates its leadership in addressing global environmental challenges.

Additionally, Taiwan’s comprehensive strategies in combatting human trafficking, including the prosecution of criminals, awareness-raising campaigns and efforts to enhance regional cooperation, offer a model that merits focused study.

Taiwan’s use of education as a soft power tool, especially its appeal to Southeast Asian students, notably Malaysia, underscores its influence in the region. The longstanding tradition of Malaysian students pursuing higher education in Taiwan typifies Taiwan’s successful educational diplomacy and its broader implications for regional academic and cultural exchanges.

Correspondingly, policy-wise, Taiwan has presented a pragmatic and sustainable model through its New South Bound Policy (NSP) and International Cooperation Development Fund (ICDF), demonstrating the longevity of achieving sustainable growth, development and advancement.

The NSP showcases how economical it is connecting with Asean and other Asian states, a merger of industrial and city life into one in combination with smart technologies.

ICDF exemplifies commitment to achieving tangible outcomes in crucial sectors such as health, agriculture and medicine, which are vital to state functionality. Unlike merely symbolic initiatives, the ICDF’s work is grounded in concrete, measurable achievements that have significantly impacted Asia, Africa and Latin America.

ALSO READ: Taiwanese companies well positioned to support Malaysia’s Industry 4.0 revolution

Through targeted projects and collaborations, the ICDF has played a crucial role in improving public health systems, advancing agricultural practices and enhancing medical infrastructure in partner countries. This reflects Taiwan’s strategic approach to international cooperation, emphasising sustainable development through capacity building and knowledge transfer.

Undoubtedly, Taiwan Studies deserves academic promise and professional outlet to serve as a critical case of inquiry in diverse fields. This will facilitate the proliferation of deeper exploration of its unique contributions to regional and global affairs, bridging knowledge gaps and fostering a more comprehensive understanding of the region.

Dr Sadia Rahman is a lecturer at the Department of International and Strategic Studies, Universiti Malaya.

Comments: letters@thesundaily.com