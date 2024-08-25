Urgent call for strict food hygiene enforcement

THE increasing number of food poisoning cases in the country, especially among students, calls for a comprehensive national action plan.

It is imperative to review food preparation, transportation, handling and sales practices rigorously.

While there have been significant improvements in the enforcement of regulations concerning the appearance and frontage of eateries, similar stringent measures must also be enforced in the kitchens where food is prepared before it reaches consumers.

The kitchens in eateries are often poorly maintained, with frequent sightings of wet and dirty floors, along with visible rodent infestations.

The storage conditions for both raw and cooked food are often inadequate, evident in many shops across cities and small towns.

ALSO READ: Urgent need for food safety education

Another pressing concern is the hygiene practices of personnel. Given our heavy reliance on migrant workers from third-world countries, many of whom may lack proper food hygiene training, the risk of mass food poisoning is no longer a rare occurrence.

The increase in tuberculosis and other communicable diseases in Malaysia serves as a critical warning signal that demands immediate attention.

The government should work closely with the Health Ministry, municipalities, city councils and health departments in every state to implement and enforce higher standards of food hygiene.

In a humid climate where rats and flies are abundant, food poisoning can become prevalent. Addressing food poisoning is as critical as tackling the rising cost of living.

We should uphold accountability and standards that align with our status as a rapidly modernising nation.

ALSO READ: Roach infestation leads to closure of several food stalls at Penang food court

Furthermore, frequent food poisoning incidents will deter tourists.

Establishing a robust nationwide enforcement of food hygiene maintenance is essential.