Abdullah Sani pledges to resolve salary issues if elected KLFA president

KUALA LUMPUR: Candidate for Kuala Lumpur Football Association (KLFA) president, Datuk Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid has vowed to resolve Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC’s salary arrears if he wins in the election during KLFA’s congress this Saturday.

Abdullah Sani said that, alongside the new team that will be elected, he is determined to improve the financial situation of the capital’s squad to ensure the team is free from salary arrear issues.

“The first priority is that we cannot let the suffering (due to salary issues) continue. I believe any candidate running for this position aims to resolve the outstanding salary issue, as this problem cannot be compromised.

“I will also find solutions to address the internal financial problems, including collaborating with private companies interested in becoming shareholders of KL City,” he told the media yesterday.

ALSO READ: Three Super League clubs facing salary arrears fined RM15,000

Abdullah Sani, who is also National Entrepreneur Group Economic Fund (TEKUN) chairman, aims to restore KL City’s status as a formidable team as it once was.

He added that the combination of new political and corporate figures in his team could potentially solve KL City’s ongoing challenges.

The KLFA elections this Saturday will see a straight fight for the president’s seat between Abdullah Sani and KLFA Vice President Syed Yazid Syed Omar after nominations closed on Sept 26.

Syed Yazid, who is also Football Association Malaysia (FAM) Legal Committee deputy chairman, received the highest number of nominations with support from 15 out of 27 KLFA affiliates.

ALSO READ: KLFA must be fair in settling salary arrears issue - Fahmi

Abdullah Sani, the acting KLFA president before this, garnered 12 nominations, meeting the 40 per cent threshold required to contest for the KLFA presidency.

For the two Deputy President seats, renowned director and producer Datuk Afdlin Shauki, alongside Datuk Azril Mat Drus, will face off against corporate figure Datuk Seri Wong Yeon Chai and veteran football personality Datuk Kamarudin Hassan.