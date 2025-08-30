AC Milan sign Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku on five-year deal

AC MILAN have secured the signing of French forward Christopher Nkunku from Chelsea on a five-year contract.

The Italian club announced the transfer on Saturday, marking a significant move for the 27-year-old after a challenging period in the Premier League.

British media reports indicate the transfer fee stands at approximately 42 million euros.

Nkunku originally joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig in June 2023 on a six-year agreement following impressive performances in the Bundesliga.

The France international found consistent playing time difficult to secure at Stamford Bridge despite making 62 appearances and scoring 18 goals.

He won both the Conference League and Club World Cup with Chelsea during the previous season.

Nkunku becomes the latest addition to Milan’s squad alongside Ardon Jashari, Samuele Ricci and Pervis Estupinan.

The Rossoneri finished eighth in Serie A last season and are strengthening their team for the upcoming campaign. – Reuters