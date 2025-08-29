Arsenal aim for early psychological blow against Liverpool at Anfield

ARSENAL will attempt to land an early psychological blow on a seemingly fragile Liverpool defence during Sunday’s Premier League showdown at Anfield.

Both teams have secured maximum points from their opening two matches, setting the stage for a crucial early-season encounter that could shape the title narrative.

Liverpool have scored seven goals in two games but conceded four, revealing unexpected defensive vulnerabilities under new manager Arne Slot.

New signing Hugo Ekitike has impressed with goals against Bournemouth and Newcastle, while their 116 million pound acquisition Florian Wirtz continues adapting to English football’s physical demands.

Arsenal present a contrasting picture with two clean sheets and their new-look attack spearheaded by Viktor Gyokeres, who scored twice in last week’s 5-0 victory over Leeds.

The Gunners invested 250 million pounds this summer specifically to address their previous lack of attacking firepower after consecutive second-place finishes.

Swedish international Gyokeres provides Arsenal with the traditional number nine they’ve lacked, costing an initial 55 million pounds from Sporting Lisbon.

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane observed that “it’s not pretty to look at” but predicted Gyokeres would “get us 20 goals” by season’s end.

Liverpool remain unbeaten in league matches at Anfield for almost a year, though their defence appeared vulnerable even against ten-man Newcastle last Monday.

Last season’s corresponding fixtures both ended 2-2 draws, with Arsenal players forming a guard of honour for the champions during May’s Anfield encounter.

Tottenham Hotspur join Arsenal and Liverpool as the only teams with perfect starts, facing Bournemouth under new manager Thomas Frank on Saturday.

Manchester City travel to Brighton seeking recovery from their surprising home defeat to Tottenham last weekend.

Chelsea host local rivals Fulham at Stamford Bridge while Manchester United face enormous pressure after their humiliating League Cup defeat at fourth-tier Grimsby Town.