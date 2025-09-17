Aryna Sabalenka withdraws from China Open due to injury

ARYNA SABALENKA has withdrawn from the China Open due to an injury sustained during her triumphant US Open campaign.

The Belarusian tennis star captured her second consecutive US Open title and fourth Grand Slam victory earlier this month.

Organisers confirmed the world number two’s withdrawal from the WTA 1000 event on Wednesday.

Sabalenka expressed disappointment in an official statement provided by tournament officials.

“I am sad to announce my withdrawal from the China Open this year after sustaining a small injury after the US Open,“ she stated.

The reigning Australian Open champion reached the quarter-finals in Beijing during last year’s tournament.

Sabalenka emphasised her focus on recovery for the remainder of the season.

“I am going to focus on being 100% healthy for the rest of the year,“ she added.

American teenager Coco Gauff will defend her China Open title at the National Tennis Centre.

The tournament runs from September 24 to October 5 in the Chinese capital. – Reuters