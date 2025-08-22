Basketball to start two days before LA28 opening ceremony

BASKETBALL at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics will begin two days before the opening ceremony takes place on July 14, the sport’s governing body (FIBA) said on Wednesday.

“This adjustment allows the quarter-finals to be played over two days and will also ensure that no game will start earlier than 12:00 PM, enhancing the overall experience for players, teams, fans and broadcasters,“ FIBA said after a meeting of its Executive Committee.

According to a preliminary version of the competition schedule released by organizers of the 2028 Olympics last month, the basketball medal matches will be held on July 29 and 30.

The basketball competition will take place at the Inglewood Dome, with the United States looking to defend their men’s and women’s titles.

The 3x3 basketball competitions is scheduled to start after the opening ceremony.

A number of other sports like cricket, soccer, handball, field hockey and rugby sevens are also scheduled to begin before the opening ceremony. - Reuters