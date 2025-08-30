Belgium names three newcomers for World Cup qualifiers without Lukaku

BELGIUM coach Rudi Garcia has introduced three new players to his squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Liechtenstein.

Versatile midfielder Charles Vanhoutte earns his call-up after helping Union St Gilloise win the Belgian title last season, replacing the injured Amadou Onana.

Club Brugge fullback Joaquin Seys receives another opportunity after injury prevented his June selection, while 20-year-old goalkeeper Mike Penders gets his first national team summons.

Penders is currently on loan from Chelsea to Racing Strasbourg, adding fresh options to Belgium’s goalkeeping department.

Fulham defender Timothy Castagne returns from injury, and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Michy Batshuayi earns a recall as additional attacking cover.

Batshuayi’s inclusion becomes crucial with Romelu Lukaku ruled out through injury, depriving Belgium of their record scorer with 89 goals in 124 appearances.

Garcia confirmed Lukaku’s extended absence, stating “We’ll have to qualify for the World Cup without Lukaku” during Friday’s press conference.

The coach emphasized the need for other players to step up, adding “We have to show that we can score goals even without Romelu.”

Belgium currently sit third in Group J with four points from two matches, trailing leaders North Macedonia who have eight points from four games.

Wales occupy second place with seven points from four matches, creating a competitive qualification scenario.

Belgium face Liechtenstein in Vaduz next Thursday before hosting Kazakhstan in Brussels on September 7.

Kazakhstan have three points from three matches while Liechtenstein sit bottom without any points from their three games.

The squad features experienced players like Thibaut Courtois and Kevin De Bruyne alongside the new call-ups. – Reuters