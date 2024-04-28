‘Dek Wan’ wins gold in 100m at World Para Athletics Grand Prix

KUALA LUMPUR: Para athlete Mohamad Ridzuan Mohamad Puzi proved to be in a class of his own when he won the gold medal in the men’s 100 metre (m) T35/36 (physical disability) race at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Marrakech, Morrocco today.

Mohamad Ridzuan, or better known by his nickname Dek Wan, clocked a quick 12.52 seconds (s), beating Taha Al Harrasi from Oman (12.65s), who won the silver, and fellow Malaysian Ahmad Fizzi Rosni (12.72s), who took home the bronze in the race at Marrakech Stadium.

ALSO READ: PCM targets ‘zero classification’ policy for Para SUKMA 2024

Unfortunately, another Malaysian para athlete, Muhamad Afiq Mohamad Ali had to be contented with the bronze in the 100m T12 (physical disability) when he finished with a time of 11.45s behind gold medal winner Morroccan Mouncef Bouja (11s) and silver medallist Nigerian Temitope Olusesan (11.15s).

National para shot putter Mohammad Zikri Zakaria also took home a silver in the shot putt F55/56 (wheelchair) event with a throw of 9.61 m and 780 points.

The gold was won by Sargio of Armenia who recorded a throw of 11.23 m and 924 points, while Mukan Aitmyrzayev of Kazakhstan took the bronze with a throw of 9.62 m and 733 points.

ALSO READ: Paralympics: Proposal to fit tracking device on athletes