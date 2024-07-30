Do not use SUKMA Sarawak logo, mascot without our consent - SMA

SARAWAK Multimedia Authority (SMA) today urged the public and all entities not to use the logo and mascot of the SUKMA XXI Sarawak 2024 without their consent or authorisation with immediate effect.

SMA general manager Datuk Dr Anderson Tiong Ing Heng said the logo and mascot had been duly registered under Section 26B of the Copyright Act 1987 and by virtue of Section 10(1)(i) of the Sarawak Multimedia Ordinance 2017, they (SMA) are registered as the rightful owner.

“Hence, any unauthorised use of the logo and mascot of SUKMA XXI Sarawak 2024 constitutes as an infringement of the Authority’s intellectual property rights under the Copyright Act 1987,” he said in a statement today.

He said the usage of the logo and mascot without any written consent or authorisation from them include but not limited to reproducing in any material form, performs, shows or plays or distribution to the public;

Makes for sale or rent any infringing copy; sells, rent or by way of trade, exposes or offers for sale or rent any infringing copy; distributes infringing copies; possesses, otherwise than for his private and domestic use, any infringing copy;

Exhibits in public any infringing copy by way of trade; and makes or has in his possession any contrivance used or intended to be used for the purpose of making infringing copies.

Tiong said anyone or any entity found to have willfully committed the acts mentioned shall be directly and/or vicariously liable for copyright infringement and SMA is taking these infringements seriously to protect its intellectual property rights.

“The Authority reserves its legal rights to pursue legal remedies under the civil and criminal law without further reference and/or notice,” he added.