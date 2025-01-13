KUALA LUMPUR: The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has pledged to make the most of the additional RM30 million allocation announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday to enhance national team development programmes across all levels.

FAM president Tan Sri Hamidin Mohd Amin said that the funds would be used to strengthen the preparation of the senior national team, Harimau Malaya, to ensure they are more competitive in international tournaments.

“This funding will also be used by FAM to improve organisational management, driving changes to ensure the national team players receive the best support from the appointed experts.

“This additional allocation will undoubtedly boost the motivation of national team players to achieve greater success in the future. FAM is truly grateful for the Prime Minister’s announcement and extends our deepest thanks to him,” Hamidin said in a statement today.

He also expressed his gratitude to Johor Regent Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sultan Ibrahim for his continued support and assistance in efforts to elevate the performance of the Harimau Malaya.

Yesterday, Anwar announced that the RM15 million allocation under Budget 2025, initially designated for football development, has been doubled to RM30 million, with RM15 million to be funded by the private sector.

The Prime Minister added that the funds would also be utilised by FAM for a comprehensive overhaul of its organisational management to ensure national players receive continuous support from a team of appointed specialists and coaches.