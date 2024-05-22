Fourth surgery shows positive results for Faisal Halim - Shahril

THE fourth surgery undergone by sensational Harimau Malaya and Selangor FC (SFC) winger Muhammad Faisal Abdul Halim, better known as Faisal Halim, has shown positive results, according to SFC Board Member Datuk Seri Shahril Mokhtar.

Shahril said that Faisal Halim, who underwent split skin grafting surgery on Monday, will be assessed by specialists to determine whether the player, known as ‘Mickey by fans’, will be allowed to return home or not.

“For this surgery, the progress has been very good. Normally, with skin grafting, covering 70 percent of the wounded area is considered good, but it’s miraculous for Faisal to have covered all the injured and affected areas, with the wounds looking dry and neat.

“The specialists will not only observe the wounded area but also the donor part, which is both sides of Faisal’s thighs, to ensure he can move easily before being discharged,“ he told a press conference at the private hospital treating Faisal Halim here today.

Split skin grafting surgery is a procedure where skin is taken from various parts of the body and grafted onto the wounded areas caused by acid.

However, Shahril noted that the medical team treating Faisal Halim is optimistic that the 26-year-old player will be allowed to return home within the next two or three days, although it will take three to six months for the recovery process before he can return to action.

Meanwhile, Shahril said that SFC’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Muhammad Hazwan Khair, will collaborate with several physiotherapists and the National Sports Institute (ISN) to design a rehabilitation programme for Faisal Halim after he is discharged from the hospital.

“Dr Hazwan will work closely with ISN and physiotherapists to plan a rehabilitation programme for Faisal for two or three months. Dr Hazwan and the ISN are designing a programme for Faisal, which will include exercises, muscle building, and more,” he said.

On May 5, Faisal Halim suffered fourth-degree burns on several parts of his body after being splashed with acid by an unidentified individual at a shopping mall in Petaling Jaya, limiting his movement and speech.

The player, who won the Best Goal Award at the 2023 Asia Cup in Qatar in January, has undergone four surgeries for treatment and recovery, and is expected to be unable to play for five or six months, thus missing two matches in the second round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers/2027 Asia Cup against Kyrgyzstan and Taiwan next month.

ALSO READ:

Faisal Halim showing positive signs of recovery - Adam

Fasial Halim out of ICU, craves nasi kandar

Faisal Halim out of ICU, speech getting clearer