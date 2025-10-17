Hamilton dismisses Horner speculation as a ‘distraction’

LEWIS HAMILTON said on Friday speculation linking Christian Horner with Ferrari was unfounded and a “distraction” for the team as they seek a first victory of the year in this weekend’s United States Grand Prix.

Speaking in the paddock at the Circuit of the Americas ahead of Sunday’s race, the seven-time world champion said he was aware of the rumours swirling in Italian media but had no idea where they came from.

Former Red Bull boss Horner has been looking for a return to Formula One after being dismissed in July following a hugely successful two decades in charge.

He is currently working out a period of gardening leave after agreeing his terms of departure from the Milton Keynes team and has been linked to Aston Martin and Haas among others.

Ferrari’s current team boss Fred Vasseur agreed a contract extension earlier this season and was the key to Ferrari moving to sign Hamilton this year.

“I don’t know where the rumours have come from so I can’t really shed much light on this, but it’s a little distracting for us, as a team,“ Briton Hamilton said.

“The team has made it clear where they stand by re-signing Fred and he and I, and the whole team, are working very hard on the future for the team.”

Hamilton said Ferrari’s progress this season had been overlooked as they improved performance while remaining in pursuit of a first victory and Hamilton’s first podium.

“These things, naturally, aren’t helpful,“ added Hamilton, a five-time winner at the Austin track, but without a victory since July, 2024.

Ferrari claimed a memorable one-two triumph in last year’s Austin race.

“I know that everyone at the factory is working incredibly hard and they are focussed,“ he said.

“For me, it’s about trying to keep the focus on the goal that is in front of us and to build on next year’s car.

“We’re trying to build a foundation this year so that next season we can have a better execution and overall better performance.

“So, we’re having lots of meetings and trying to make sure we are all sailing in the right direction.” - AFP