Impressive turnout on day two of Perodua Malaysia Masters 2024

THE second day of the Perodua Malaysia Masters 2024 saw an extraordinary turnout with around 8,000 fans flocking to the Axiata Arena.

Taking advantage of the Wesak Day public holiday, fans came out in full force to support the local badminton players, despite the event only being in its early rounds.

The enthusiastic audience provided a significant morale boost for the national athletes.

Toh Ee Wei, along with her partner Chen Tang Jie, shared their excitement about participating in the Perodua Malaysia Masters for the second time this year.

“It was raining outside, yet many supporters came early, and I felt very happy,” said Ee Wei after their victory over the Thai pair, Pakkapon Teeraratsakul and Phataimas Muenwong, with a score of 21-12, 21-14.

Ee Wei noted that the strong fan support was incredibly motivating, helping them aim to improve on last year’s performance, where they exited in the first round.

Regarding their goals for the Perodua Malaysia Masters 2024, Ee Wei stated, “With the Olympics approaching, we are taking every tournament seriously and striving for victory.”

Chen Tang Jie also mentioned the unique experience of competing on home ground after a month-long break from tournaments. He highlighted specific expectations set by their coach, Nova Widianto.

“Our coach wants to see improvements in our mental resilience and consistency during the Malaysia Masters,” Tang Jie added.

Tang Jie and Ee Wei’s notable achievements this year include finishing as runners-up at both the Thailand Masters in February and the Swiss Open in March.