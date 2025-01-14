KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s singles shuttler Leong Jun Hao pulled off a major upset by defeating fifth seed Li Shi Feng of China in the first round of the India Open today.

The world no. 28 Jun Hao came back from a set, down to beat Shi Feng 18-21, 21-17, 21-17 in the Super 750 tourney at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

In the second round, Jun Hao will face another Chinese player, Weng Hong Yang, who received a walkover from home shuttler Srikanth Kidambi.

Earlier, Malaysia’s professional men’s doubles pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani cruised into the second round by seeing off compatriots Tan Wee Kiong-Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub in the first round.

The new world number two pair had no trouble winning 21-16, 21-16 in 41 minutes.

Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin will face the winners of the match between Malaysia’s Yap Roy King-Wan Arif Wan Junaidi and Germany’s Daniel Hess-Marvin Seidel to determine a quarter-final spot.