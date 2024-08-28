PETALING JAYA: National men’s doubles players Haikal Nazri-Choong Hon Jian have triumphed over Japan Open champions Goh Sze Fei- Nur Izzuddin Rumsani in the first round of the 2024 Korea Open today, squashing their hopes for a consecutive victory.

Sze Fei-Nur Izzudin were brought back to Earth following the intense match with the world number 19 pair who trumped their rivals 13-21, 21-16, 21-16, according to the New Straits Times.

The pair’s swift reactions played in their favour during the match, according to Hon Jian.

The victory also turned things around for the victorious duo following their second-round exit in the Japan Open.

He remarked that they had to pick up the pace after the first game as they lost many points through “unforced errors”, as quoted.

Meanwhile, the world number 12 pair felt “bittersweet”, as quoted, about their defeat and hoped to have gained two victories following their high winning the Japan Open, being the biggest moment in their career.

They will advance to the last-16, taking on South Korean duo Choi Sol Gyu-Heo Kwang Hee on Thursday (Aug 29).

Haikal-Hon Jian has reportedly shown improvement in the past 10 months, clinching two Super 300 titles namely the Syed Modi International and Orleans Masters respectively.

