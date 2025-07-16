Jon Rahm confident to end Spain’s British Open drought

Jon Rahm expressed strong confidence ahead of his attempt to break Spain’s 37-year British Open title drought as the 153rd edition begins at Royal Portrush.

The two-time major champion could become only the second Spaniard to claim the Claret Jug after Seve Ballesteros, who won it three times.

Rahm arrives in Northern Ireland following a runner-up finish at the LIV Golf event in Valderrama, adding to his strong performances at this year’s US Open and PGA Championship, where he secured top-10 finishes.

“I always feel close. I’m always confident that I’m there,“ Rahm told reporters. “Last week, especially on Sunday, it was very nice. It was a very good round of golf... So feeling good, feeling confident. Hopefully I can give it a run again this week.”

Spain has not celebrated a British Open victory since Ballesteros’ third win in 1988, though several players have come close. Jose Maria Olazabal, a two-time Masters champion, twice finished third, while Sergio Garcia was runner-up in 2007 and 2014. Rahm, now Spain’s leading contender, nearly staged a comeback in 2021 before settling for a tie for third and was part of a four-way tie for second in 2023.

“Obviously there’s been a few (Spanish contenders). The main ones, Ollie and Sergio, have had their chances,“ Rahm said. “It’s never easy to win a major, and it’s never easy to win an Open.”

Beyond the Open, Rahm is also focused on securing a Ryder Cup spot. Currently 20th in the European points standings, he may need a captain’s pick from Luke Donald to join the team for September’s event in New York.

“Yeah, it’s been on my mind,“ Rahm admitted. “It’s been on my mind a year ago, and it will continue on my mind as long as I play golf in my career.”