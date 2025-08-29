Jose Mourinho sacked by Turkish club after one season in charge

TURKISH football club Fenerbahce has announced the departure of head coach Jose Mourinho after just one season in charge.

The club stated they have “parted ways with Jose Mourinho, who served as head coach of our professional A team since the 2024-2025 season”.

“We thank him for his efforts for our team and wish him success in his future career,“ it said.

The former Chelsea, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Roma coach arrived at the Istanbul club in June 2024.

Mourinho led Istanbul’s Yellow Canaries to second place in the league last season behind Galatasaray, failing to end their title drought.

The 62-year-old experienced several setbacks during his time in Istanbul, including disciplinary controversies.

In April, he grabbed the face of Okan Buruk coach at fierce local rivals Galatasaray after a 2-1 defeat in the Turkish Cup quarter finals, tweaking his nose.

He was fined for comments made after another explosive derby match against Galatasaray in which he repeated criticism of Turkish referees.

Mourinho had accused the fourth referee of bias during the contentious match.

His remarks were judged as “contrary to sporting ethics” by the Turkish football authorities. – AFP