Liverpool’s Slot considers Isak bid amid Nunez exit

LIVERPOOL manager Arne Slot has left the door open for another bid for Newcastle striker Alexander Isak.

The Reds saw a £110 million offer rejected but remain keen on the Swedish forward.

Slot addressed transfer rumours ahead of Sunday’s Community Shield clash with Crystal Palace.

Newcastle have excluded Isak from pre-season training amid ongoing speculation.

“You never talk about players that are not yours,“ Slot said cautiously.

The Dutchman highlighted Liverpool’s existing attacking options including new signings Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike.

Darwin Nunez’s impending £46 million move to Al Hilal could fund further reinforcements.

Liverpool have spent nearly £300 million this summer reshaping their squad.

The club continues to honour late forward Diogo Jota after his tragic passing last month.

A “Forever 20” tribute will feature on Liverpool’s shirts this season.

Slot reflected on how Jota’s death affected the squad and football community.

“The tributes that have been done since were all very emotional and impressive,“ he said.

Liverpool begin their title defence seeking a 21st league crown. - AFP