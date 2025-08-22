Liverpool will only sign right player at right price says Slot amid Isak row

LIVERPOOL manager Arne Slot stated the Premier League champions will only sign players at the right price while refusing to comment on Newcastle striker Alexander Isak’s situation.

Liverpool’s reported one hundred and ten million pound bid for the twenty five year old Swedish international was rejected earlier this month without further talks occurring between the clubs.

Newcastle reportedly demand a British record transfer fee of one hundred and fifty million pounds for their star forward amid his public criticism of the club.

Isak declared on Tuesday that he “can’t continue” and “change is in the best interests of everyone” while accusing Newcastle of breaking promises to him.

The club responded by insisting “We have been clear that the conditions of a sale this summer have not transpired” and “We do not foresee those conditions being met”.

This transfer saga adds intrigue to Liverpool’s upcoming match at St James’ Park where Isak is expected to remain absent from Newcastle’s squad.

Slot explained during his pre-match press conference that “I am happy with the squad but if we think there is a player who can really make us better then this club has always shown they can bring them in”.

The Dutch manager emphasized that potential signings must meet specific criteria including “right transfer fee, right position and the player wants to come to us”.

He dismissed suggestions of a busy transfer window conclusion by stating “I would be unhappy with the squad and I am happy with the squad” regarding current options.

Slot rejected the notion that Newcastle’s situation would make Liverpool’s task easier despite Isak’s expected absence from Monday’s match.

He noted that “I don’t think they are a club with troubles” while highlighting Newcastle’s attacking alternatives including Anthony Gordon, Anthony Elanga and Harvey Barnes.

Liverpool face their own selection issues at right-back with new signing Jeremie Frimpong ruled out until after next month’s international break with a hamstring injury.

Joe Gomez remains in contention despite limited training while Conor Bradley only returned to training on Thursday according to the Liverpool manager.

Slot revealed that “At the moment we only have two injuries, but unfortunately it is two in the same position” while mentioning Wataru Endo and Dominik Szoboszlai as potential alternatives. – AFP