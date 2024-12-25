Malaysia’s Powerboat racing scene builds traction ahead of 2025 season

Pahang ruler Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin with Theseira (right) before the start of the Royal Pahang F3000 Championship. - Pix credit: Platinum Charters Sdn Bhd

PETALING JAYA: Powerboat racing is rapidly becoming a thrilling sport in Malaysia, often likened to the F1 on water. Following the success of the Royal Pahang F3000 Championship held in Kuantan in August, Platinum Charters Sdn Bhd is excited to announce the upcoming race season for 2025, promising an exhilarating experience for both participants and spectators. Platinum Charters is the organiser of the F3000 Championship. The Royal Pahang F3000 Championship was graced by Pahang ruler Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and his wife, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, marking a significant endorsement of the sport. READ MORE: Eight countries to participate in Royal Pahang F3000 Powerboat Championship

“The Asia Powerboat F3000 is the Malaysian circuit equivalent of F3 boats and is sanctioned by the Asia Powerboat Association (APC),“ stated Patrick Theseira, managing director of Platinum Charters. “We have successfully organised races in various states, including Pahang, Johor, and Kelantan, and look forward to expanding our reach.” The upcoming season will commence in May 2025, with races scheduled in Port Dickson, Melaka, Kuantan, Johor, and Sarawak, concluding with the final race in either Selangor or Kuala Lumpur in November. The previous championship attracted over 120,000 spectators over three days, showcasing a blend of local and international talent. “This sport not only promotes motorised water sports but also provides companies a platform for sponsorship and advertising on an international stage,“ Theseira added. He stressed that the powerboat championship will be a great boost for tourist arrivals and is already a huge event in the Middle East, especially in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).