Malaysia targets two gold medals in bowling at 2025 SEA Games

THE Malaysian Tenpin Bowling Congress (MTBC) has set a target of two gold medals from the total of six events the national squad will participate in at the Thailand SEA Games in December.

MTBC secretary-general, Maradona Chok said the target was after big names such as Muhammad Rafiq Ismail, Natasha Mohamed Roslan and Sin Li Jane confirmed leading the national challenge alongside the reserve players.

“For the men’s players, Muhammad Rafiq, Muhammad Syazirol Shamsudin, Tun Hakim Tun Hasnul Azam, Tsen Fan Yew will be in the line-up.

“The women’s players will comprise Li Jane, Natasha, Adania Mohd Redzwan and Nur Hazirah Ramli,“ he said when contacted today.

According to him, the performances of the named substitutes have proven their ability convincingly to be on the list for the biennial games.

For the record, the last time bowling was contested at the 2019 SEA Games in Manila, Malaysia brought home two medals through Timmy Tan (men’s individual) and the men’s team. - Bernama