Malaysian SEA Games athletes list to be announced in November

MALAYSIA ATHLETICS expects to announce the national track and field squad for the 2025 SEA Games during the first week of November.

MA secretary-general Norhayati Karim confirmed they have already prepared a shortlist of athletes for the biennial event in Thailand.

She explained that final details including athlete categorisation into Groups A and B still require completion.

All selected athletes must also successfully pass mandatory medical examinations before confirmation.

Norhayati made these comments during a media conference for the upcoming 2025 Gender Leadership Seminar and Forum.

The October 26th event will focus on women’s roles and participation within Malaysian sports.

Discussion topics will include the specific challenges female athletes and administrators encounter.

This initiative supports recommendations from both the Youth and Sports Ministry and World Athletics.

The programme specifically aims to empower women throughout the sporting ecosystem. – Bernama