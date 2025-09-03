“Mickey’s an inspiration” — Cklamovski says divorce won’t break Faisal Halim’s focus

HARIMAU Malaya coach Peter Cklamovski has assured fans that star winger Faisal Halim remains fully focused on the national team despite facing a divorce case.

Faisal, who survived a horrific acid attack last year, was informed of the divorce application by his wife, Nur Syazwani Mizuana Shahril, through her lawyer at the Klang Syariah lower court on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Richard Chin earns first Harimau Malaya call-up for international friendlies

However, Cklamovski stressed that the off-field issue has not affected the 26-year-old’s commitment ahead of Malaysia’s clash against Singapore at the National Stadium, New Straits Times reported.

“From a football perspective, no effect. Obviously, it is a personal matter for him and his family and we all support him through that,” said the Australian coach at a pre-match press conference.

“We are all there for him.

“Mickey’s an inspiration to the team. He’s in great shape. He’s fully available (for selection) and has been training hard. I’ll make that decision tomorrow and you’ll see the team list tomorrow night.”

Faisal, fondly nicknamed Mickey, has shown remarkable resilience since the acid attack on May 5 last year that left him with fourth-degree burns on his neck, shoulder, hands and chest. He underwent multiple surgeries, including a major skin graft, before making a heroic return to the national setup.

The Selangor FC winger, who scored the best goal at the 2023 Asian Cup, marked his comeback in style when Malaysia defeated Nepal 2-0 in their opening Group F match of the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium on March 25.