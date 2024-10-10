Minister Karim launched Borneo’s biggest Pickleball tournament and Asia’s largest arena

SARAWAK has made history in Borneo’s pickleball scene by hosting the Borneo Pickleball International Tournament (BPIT 2024), which attracted over 500 players and 2,000 visitors from the region. This prestigious event took place at PIKABOL, Malaysia’s pickleball powerhouse and the largest indoor arena in Asia.

Organised by the Kuching Pickleball Association (KPA), BPIT 2024 featured intense competition among participants from Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Brunei, showcasing the sport’s growing popularity in Southeast Asia.

At the tournament’s launch, YB Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Minister of Youth, Sports, and Entrepreneur Development Sarawak, along with representatives from the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry, and Performing Arts Sarawak, expressed his gratitude to Mr. Ruslan Bujang and his committee for their dedication.

He thanked attendees for their presence, players for their participation and praised PIKABOL for its grand opening and for establishing the largest purpose-built indoor pickleball venue in Asia. The inaugural tournament and arena opening not only celebrated the achievements of athletes but also positioned Kuching as a premier destination for international pickleball events, contributing to the growth of the sports and tourism sectors in the region.

With the guidance of Exclusive Strategic Advisor Business Events Sarawak (BESarawak), the KPA successfully hosted an internationally recognized event that raised the profile of pickleball in the region.

The tournament received endorsements from both the Malaysia Pickleball Association and the Sarawak Pickleball Association, along with robust support from the Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Entrepreneur Development Sarawak, as well as the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry, and Performing Arts Sarawak.

Chairman of BPIT2024, Mr. Ruslan Bujang, expressed gratitude to sponsors including the Malaysia Convention and Exhibition Bureau, Sarawak Energy Berhad, Skechers, WTK, Starbucks, PIKABOL, DHI, Odysportsz, and Pickleball Global for their invaluable support.

He also took the opportunity to thank BPIT2024 partners—DayakDaily, The Hills Kuching, Malaysia Airlines, CPH Travel, Sarawak Tourism Board, and The Hemisphere–for their support from day one in providing services to our participants and helping to develop sports tourism in Sarawak.

Mr. Oscar Choo, Managing Director of PIKABOL, stated that PIKABOL will serve as Malaysia’s powerhouse, providing an arena where aspiring players can learn from the best, seasoned veterans can refine their skills, and everyone can enjoy the thrill of competition. He envisions a future where this arena becomes a beacon of pickleball excellence, attracting players from near and far.

The BPIT2024 closing ceremony is set for October 13, 2024. Visitors are encouraged to attend the tournament, explore booths, and donate new or used books to support the rural community.