Negeri Sembilan draw 2-2 with Kuching City, Sabah held again

KUALA LUMPUR: Negeri Sembilan FC were held to a 2-2 draw at home against Kuching City FC in a Super League match at the Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium in Paroi tonight.

Nidzam Jamil’s men were stunned in the eighth minute when a powerful strike from Kuching City forward Ahmad Danial Ahmad Asri beat the goalkeeper to open the scoring.

The second half saw the visitors pile on further pressure when import player Wanja Ronald Ngah doubled the lead in the 47th minute.

Spurred on by more than 24,000 supporters, Negeri Sembilan clawed their way back into the game when Ghanaian striker Joseph Esso reduced the deficit in the 78th minute after slotting home from inside the penalty box.

Another foreign signing, Nsue Etugu Luis Enrique, then struck the equaliser to secure a point for Negeri Sembilan.

In KOTA KINABALU, Sabah FC’s wait for their first win of the season continued as they were held 1-1 by Melaka FC at the Likas Stadium.

It was The Rhinos’ third consecutive league draw, following the 1-1 tie against Kuala Lumpur City FC and 0-0 against Kelantan The Real Warriors.

Sabah were given an early scare in the fourth minute when Melaka’s import striker Juan Douglas found the net, but a video assistant referee (VAR) review ruled the goal offside.

Sabah finally broke the deadlock in the 61st minute when Ajdin Mujagic easily converted a pass from Jafri Firdaus Chew.

However, just as the home side looked set for victory, Irfan Zakaria emerged as Melaka’s saviour when he turned in a corner kick from Anderson Brito in the 85th minute to ensure both sides shared the spoils. – Bernama