Newcastle break club record with £69-78 million Woltemade signing

NEWCASTLE UNITED have confirmed the completion of a club record transfer deal for VfB Stuttgart forward Nick Woltemade.

The Premier League club announced the signing in an official statement on Saturday without disclosing specific financial details.

Media reports indicate the transfer fee ranges between £69 million and £78 million for the German international.

This amount surpasses the previous club record of £63 million paid for Alexander Isak three years ago.

The 23-year-old striker began his professional career at Werder Bremen before joining Stuttgart last summer.

Woltemade quickly established himself as one of the Bundesliga’s top attacking talents during his single season with Stuttgart.

Bayern Munich had identified the young forward as their primary transfer target this summer.

The German champions ultimately could not compete with the financial resources available to Premier League clubs.

Woltemade has signed a long-term contract with Newcastle United as their new record signing. – Bernama-dpa