Pahang establishes Pahang Barat Golf Academy to develop professional golfers

KUANTAN: Pahang has established the Pahang Barat Golf Academy to develop professional golfers, announced State Communication and Multimedia, Youth, Sports, and Non-Governmental Organisations chairman Fadzli Mohamad Kamal (pix).

Undergoing renovations, the academy, which is located at the Raub Golf Course, is set to open shortly and will be overseen by the Pahang Sports Council (MSP).

“Individuals between the ages of five and 21, from Pahang Barat, especially from Raub, Bentong, Lipis, and Cameron Highlands are encouraged to register for the academy’s programme.

“The golf academy also offers other aspects of the sport, including courses for caddying and maintenance,“ he said in a statement on his Facebook page.

Fadzli mentioned that Galaxy AeroSpace has committed to donating equipment for students and youths selected to participate in the golf academy.

Referring to the Raub Golf Course as 'AgroGolf' or 'Golf in the Orchard,' he highlighted its distinctive features, such as the abundance of fruit trees, including Musang King and Black Thorn durians, mangosteen, mango, and jackfruit, setting it apart from conventional golf courses. -Bernama