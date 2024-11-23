PETALING JAYA: National mixed doubles Hoo Pang Ron-Cheng Su Yin have bested badminton giants at the China Masters, to reach their first World Tour final today.

The Malaysian duo have stunned world number seven pair Tang Chun Man-Tse Ying Suet from Hong Kong, scoring 21-14, 17-21, 21-19 in 65 minutes at the Super 750 event.

This marks their second win over the Hong Kong pair, according to several reports.

ALSO READ: National mix doubles Tang Jie-Ee Wei bow out in China Masters semi-finals

In the finals on Sunday (November 24), the world number 23 pair will be competing against world number two Feng Yan Zhe-Huang Dong Ping of China, making it their second match together after the national duo lost to them in the Hong Kong Open.

Earlier, Yan Zhe-Dong Ping took down national mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei 21-18, 21-13.