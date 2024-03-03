Pochettino feels unloved by Chelsea's frustrated fans

LONDON: Mauricio Pochettino admitted he feels unloved at Chelsea after frustrated fans called for his sacking during Saturday's 2-2 draw at Brentford.

Pochettino's side led through a Nicolas Jackson header, but were pegged back by Mads Roerslev's close-range strike after half-time.

Shortly after Yoane Wissa put Brentford ahead with a spectacular overhead kick, Chelsea supporters packed into one corner of the stadium began chanting for Pochettino's dismissal and singing the name of former Blues manager Jose Mourinho.

Axel Disasi scored a late equaliser to spare Chelsea another embarrassing defeat in a troubled first season in charge for Pochettino.

But it was hardly an enjoyable afternoon for the former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain manager on his 52nd birthday.

Asked if he had heard the Chelsea fans’ taunts, Pochettino said: “I’ve been told, I didn’t hear to be honest, it’s difficult for me to understand.

“But it’s normal, we were losing the game 2-1 and they expressed their frustration. I am one of the ones responsible, I’m the coach.

“I was asked before if I feel the love from the fans? No.”

Pochettino has failed to revitalise Chelsea after arriving in the close-season to clear up the mess left by his predecessors Graham Potter and Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea have spent over £1 billion ($1.2 billion) on signings since Todd Boehly's consortium bought the west London club from Roman Abramovich in 2022.

But the spree has left Chelsea with an unbalanced and underachieving squad who are languishing in 11th place in the Premier League.

The Blues, who have not won a domestic trophy since 2018, were beaten by Liverpool in last weekend's League Cup final despite facing an inexperienced line-up.

Pochettino is certain to suffer more terrace jibes amid mounting speculation that he will be axed by the end of the season.

But the Argentine, yet to win a trophy in English football, is adamant he can cope with the vitriol.

“I’m not worried. We need to accept this relationship. You win your relationship through winning games,“ he said.

“I will continue to work and try to change this perception. We need to manage some reality. We are working really hard to try to win games, the team is fighting.

“If it doesn’t work and the fans are disappointed I need to respect their opinion. I think the relationship is good. If they did what they did, fans are emotional.

“I am fighting with all my sense to try to provide a team to play in the best way to score goals and win games. Today is my 52nd birthday, I know this business, but I’m going to fight.” -AFP