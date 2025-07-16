Pogacar shares Tour de France week two expectations and strategy

DEFENDING champion Tadej Pogacar has shared his thoughts on the crucial second week of the Tour de France, describing it as fast-paced and decisive despite being shorter than the first.

Speaking on the rest day, the Slovenian cyclist revealed his expectations, rival assessments, and personal goals for the upcoming stages.

Pogacar, who currently sits second overall, 29 seconds behind leader Ben Healy, acknowledged the intensity of the opening week.

“Explosive, nervous, stressful, and super-hard,“ he said, also pointing to the heat and Visma team’s tactics as challenges. He expects the next phase to be quicker but equally demanding.

The 26-year-old highlighted the unpredictability of this year’s race, with new contenders like Healy and Kevin Vauquelin shaking up the competition.

“The field is packed, it’s going to be a huge fight even for the podium and especially for the yellow jersey,“ Pogacar said.

He anticipates a shift in leadership, particularly on the Hautacam climb, where he hopes to reclaim the yellow jersey.

Looking ahead, Pogacar pinpointed the uphill time-trial to Peyragudes as a key moment. “I’m really looking forward to this week, especially the uphill time-trial,“ he said, hinting at his confidence in the stage.

While he remains cautious about rivals, Pogacar emphasized that the pressure is on others to attack.

“In the coming days I’m under no pressure to attack, it’s up to them if they want to get ahead of me,“ he stated.

With Remco Evenepoel and Jonas Vingegaard trailing, the battle for supremacy is set to intensify. - AFP