Premier League clubs’ post-international break form revealed in study

A new study by Squawka has revealed which Premier League clubs perform best and worst following international breaks.

The analysis covers data from October 2020 to present day across five Premier League seasons.

Squawka Head of Content Tom Dutton said post-international fixtures test squad depth and coaching preparation.

Manchester City have demonstrated remarkable consistency after international breaks.

The reigning champions have lost just once in seventeen post-break matches over five seasons.

Liverpool currently boast the league’s longest active winning streak after international duty.

The Reds have won four consecutive post-break matches ahead of Manchester United’s visit to Anfield.

Arsenal have recorded three straight post-break victories since their October 2024 setback at Bournemouth.

Aston Villa remain unbeaten in their last ten restart fixtures since the 2022 World Cup.

Everton have managed just one victory in their last eleven post-international matches.

The Toffees face a challenging trip to Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium in their next fixture.

Crystal Palace own the league’s worst post-break record with nine consecutive winless matches.

Squawka’s ranking evaluates all twenty Premier League clubs for the 2025/26 season.

The study incorporates relevant EFL results for recently promoted clubs.

Metrics include win-loss records, goals scored and conceded, and points accumulated.

The data highlights which teams best manage the transition from international to domestic football. – Bernama