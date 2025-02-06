RETIRED sumo great Hakuho will quit the ancient Japanese sport following a row over the forced closure of his wrestling stable for physical abuse, reports said Monday.

The Mongolian-born Hakuho won a record 45 tournaments before retiring in 2021 to coach wrestlers, but his stable was indefinitely shuttered in April last year when one of his proteges was accused of bullying.

Hakuho was also handed an embarrassing demotion for failing to control the behaviour of Hokuseiho, who allegedly punched his lower-ranked stablemates and stole money from them.

The future of Hakuho's stable is still unclear more than a year later, leading the 40-year-old to tender his resignation to the Japan Sumo Association, reports said.

The reports said his resignation was accepted at an extraordinary board meeting in Tokyo.

When contacted by AFP, the Japan Sumo Association declined to comment.

Hakuho, who is currently in Mongolia according to posts he has made on social media, is expected to hold a news conference next week.

Born Munkhbat Davaajargal, Hakuho moved to Japan aged 15 and made his sumo debut in 2001.

He won his first top-division title in 2006 and went on to fight at the sport's highest rank of yokozuna more times than anyone in history.