Sabah FC seek first Super League win against Melaka FC at home

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah FC aim to secure their first Super League victory when they face Melaka FC at Likas Stadium tomorrow evening.

Head coach Jean-Paul de Marigny confirmed thorough preparations have emphasised sharpening players’ finishing to claim three points after two consecutive draws.

“Mentally and physically, the players are in excellent condition,“ he said in a statement tonight.

“Training this week focused more on passing accuracy and runs into space to strengthen our attacking play.”

Sabah FC currently sit ninth in the standings with just two points from two matches.

They drew 1-1 against Kuala Lumpur City FC and 0-0 with Kelantan The Real Warriors.

De Marigny praised his defensive line’s consistency but stressed the need for improved scoring efficiency.

“Our defence has been solid this season, but we need to be more clinical in front of goal,“ he said.

“Confidence and sharp finishing will be the key for us to win.”

The coach also expressed appreciation for Sabah FC fans’ unwavering support at Likas Stadium.

“The strong support from our fans is something we truly value,“ he said.

“It is our responsibility to repay that faith with our best performance.” – Bernama