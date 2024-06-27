MFL revises penalties for Selangor FC, revokes three-point deduction

THE Malaysian Football League (MFL) board of directors has reconsidered its June 24 decision regarding Selangor FC’s absence from the Charity Shield match against Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) on May 10.

“This reconsideration was done as a sign of love and respect for His Majesty the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah,“ it said in a statement posted on Facebook.

READ MORE: MFL’s decision on Selangor FC “irresponsible and inhumane” - Sultan of Selangor

The revised decision includes a reduction of the fine from RM100,000 to RM60,000.

However, the compensation payments to JDT and MFL will be maintained, with costs to be reviewed by Selangor FC.

The three-point deduction in the 2024-2025 Super League has been cancelled, while the spectator ban for the Super League match between Selangor FC and JDT at Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium has been lifted.

MFL warned that repeated offences could lead to “stricter and harsher punishment” and Selangor FC has three days from June 27 to appeal the decision.

This revision follows criticism by Sultan Sharafuddin, who described the original penalties as “excessive and unreasonable.”

His Royal Highness also expressed disappointment with Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Amin for not speaking out on behalf of Selangor FC, despite his previous role as the state football association’s secretary-general.

Selangor FC had previously stated their intention to appeal, citing a denied request to postpone the match due to an “heinous” acid attack on forward Faisal Halim and “incidents involving other professional football players.”

The MFL’s initial decision also prompted offers of assistance from various parties, including the state government, to help pay the original fine.

