Son Heung-min thrilled to join LAFC

SON HEUNG-MIN arrived in Los Angeles to a hero’s welcome on both Tuesday and Wednesday as the former Tottenham star forward and team captain finalized a deal to compete with LAFC.

On Tuesday evening, the Korean superstar observed his future squad’s Leagues Cup game vs. Tigres (a 2-1 LAFC win) from a suite at BMO Stadium. Fans roared their approval when he was introduced and acknowledged the supporters.

On Wednesday, he was formally introduced and met with the media after Tottenham and LAFC announced the record transfer. The deal is for three years, but with options for 2028 and the first half of 2029. Sources report the value as $26.5 million, which would be an MLS record for a player transfer.

“LA,“ Son said, “what a city.”

Many factors swung Son’s decision to sign with the MLS squad. At the news conference, he credited LAFC general manager John Thorrington for convincing him that Los Angeles should be the next stop on his soccer journey.

“He changed my heart, he changed my brain,“ Son said. “He showed me the destination where I should be.”

Son cited the thriving Korean community (around 320,000) in Los Angeles as another factor in his decision.

“As a Korean, to know that Koreatown here in Los Angeles has so many Koreans, here in this country, I’m very proud to be a part of the club and the city,“ he said through the interpreter. “And I’ll make them proud with my performance.”

He also credited former Tottenham teammate and current LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who made a recruiting pitch.

“Hugo was helping and advising about how great Los Angeles is,“ Son said.

In ten seasons with the London-based Premier League club Tottenham, Son scored 173 goals in all competitions and was the first Asian player to win the Premier League’s Golden Boot award in the 2021-22 season. He previously played with Bayer Leverkusen in the German Bundesliga (2013-15).

After receiving his P-1 visa, the 33-year-old should be eligible to debut in Chicago on Saturday.

“I think we can say I’m old,“ Son said. “But I still have good physicality, good legs, and still I have good quality.”

I’m here to win ... I will perform, and I will definitely show you something exciting. And we definitely will have success.” - Reuters