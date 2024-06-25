Tom Kim and Sungjae Im move up on International Team rankings

KOREAN star Tom Kim improved to No. 2 in the International Team standings for the Presidents Cup following a runner-up finish at the Travelers Championship on Sunday. The 22-year-old, who lost to World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler in a playoff, is looking to secure a coveted spot on his second International Team after making a memorable debut at Quail Hollow Club in 2022.

The Presidents Cup returns to The Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Canada from September 24-29, 2024, with the Mike Weir-led International Team taking on the US Team, which Jim Furyk is the captain.

Kim, 22, emerged as the breakout International Team star two years ago where he compiled a 2-3-0 record, highlighted by two wins on Saturday, including a clinching birdie putt on the 18th hole to defeat Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele in Four-ball. The three-time PGA TOUR winner has hit form in recent times with a tied fourth finish at the RBC Canadian Open earlier this month complementing his second-place finish last weekend.

“I’ve worked really, really hard this past few week, it’s my eighth week in a row and it’s just nice to know that the hard work kind of really does come to life. It would have been super sweet if I won but it still doesn’t change who I am,” said Kim.

In addition to Kim, Korea’s Sungjae Im also climbed the standings to No. 4, bumping countryman Byeong Hun An to fifth. An, who has five top-10s on the PGA TOUR this season, was forced to withdraw from the Travelers Championship due to illness and is seeking to make his second International Team following his debut in 2019.

Im, who represented the International Team in 2019 and 2022, has solidified his position in the top-6 of the team rankings following four top-10s in his last six PGA TOUR starts, including a tied third finish at the Travelers Championship where he shot 63 and 66 over the weekend.

“I had a strong finish until the end and made great result. I’ve got a clear view of the Presidents Cup and I know I will need to keep pushing until the end. I want to make the team so badly,” said Im, who holds a 5-3-2 record in the Presidents Cup.

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama continues to lead the International Team rankings with Australian Jason Day (3rd) and Nick Taylor of Canada (6th) rounding up the top-6 places.

The 2024 International Team will be comprised of six (6) automatic qualifiers and (6) Captain’s picks, with the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) being used to determine the former. The automatic qualifiers will be the top six eligible international players in the OWGR after completion of the 2024 BMW Championship.

Top-6 International Team standings:

1. Hideki Matsuyama

2. Tom Kim

3. Jason Day

4. Sungjae Im

5. Byeong Hun An

6. Nick Taylor

With just three months to go, World No. 1 and top-ranked US Team standout Scottie Scheffler remains firmly atop the US Team standings. He became the first player on Sunday to record six PGA TOUR wins before July since Arnold Palmer in 1962.

Patrick Cantlay and Akshay Bhatia, who both finished tied for fifth last week, are looking to qualify for the US Team. Seeking to play in his third Presidents Cup, Cantlay moved up one spot to No. 5 while 22-year-old Bhatia improved two spots to No. 13 as he aims to become the first Junior Presidents Cup player to compete in the Presidents Cup. Sahith Theegala currently occupies the sixth and final automatic slot for the US Team.

The 2024 US Team will be comprised of six (6) automatic qualifiers and six (6) Captain’s picks, with a weighted system based on FedExCup Points from January 1, 2023, through August 25, 2024. The automatic qualifiers will be the top six eligible US players in the OWGR after completion of the 2024 BMW Championship.

Top-6 US Team standings:

1. Scottie Scheffler

2. Xander Schauffele

3. Collin Morikawa

4. Wyndham Clark

5. Patrick Cantlay

6. Sahith Theegala

