Trent Alexander-Arnold dropped from England squad for World Cup qualifiers

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD was dropped by England as coach Thomas Tuchel on Friday handed first call-ups to Elliot Anderson and Djed Spence for the World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia.

Alexander-Arnold was part of England’s most recent squad at the end of last season, but Tuchel opted to leave him out of the September matches.

The right-back quit Premier League champions Liverpool to join Spanish side Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer.

However, Alexander-Arnold was left out of Madrid’s starting team for last weekend’s win against Real Oviedo in favour of Dani Carvajal.

Tuchel has named a 24-man squad for the qualifiers, with Nottingham Forest midfielder Anderson involved with the senior side for the first time.

Anderson starred in England’s Under-21 Euros triumph over the summer, while uncapped Tottenham full-back Spence fills the gap left by Alexander-Arnold’s absence.

“Elliot Anderson, very physical, a lot of volume, very precise clean passing, it is a good package,“ Tuchel said.

“A regular player for Nottingham Forest and had a fantastic season. He is excited to come join us and hope he can make his mark.”

Marcus Rashford, now on loan at Barcelona from Manchester United, returns after missing June’s fixtures through injury.

Adam Wharton is included in Tuchel’s squad for the first time, but there is no place for Kyle Walker, Phil Foden and Ivan Toney.

Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire are also overlooked by Tuchel, while injury has ruled out Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer and Levi Colwill.

Fit-again John Stones is included for the first time since Tuchel took charge, although he spent time with the group in Spain during a June camp as he continued his rehabilitation from a thigh injury.

Brentford midfielder Jordan Henderson, 35, is again included after featuring in three of Tuchel’s games in charge.

The Three Lions host Andorra on September 6 before the Group K leaders head to Belgrade to face Serbia on September 9.

England squad for World Cup qualifiers:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), James Trafford (Manchester City), Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace)

Defenders: Reece James (Chelsea), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), John Stones (Manchester City), Dan Burn (Newcastle), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Tino Livramento (Newcastle), Djed Spence (Tottenham)

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Forwards: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Noni Madueke (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Barcelona), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) - AFP