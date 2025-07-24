Verstappen and Red Bull begin new chapter at Belgian GP

MAX Verstappen and Red Bull enter a new phase at the Belgian Grand Prix, marking their first race without long-time team principal Christian Horner. The Dutch driver, a four-time world champion, faces heightened scrutiny as he aims to reignite Red Bull’s dominance under new leadership.

Laurent Mekies, promoted from Racing Bulls, steps into Horner’s shoes after the Briton’s abrupt exit following 20 years of success. Mekies inherits a team in transition, tasked with stabilising Red Bull amid internal upheaval and Verstappen’s rumoured 2026 move to Mercedes.

Verstappen, who considers Spa a home race, remains optimistic. “I was back at the factory last week to spend some time in the sim with the team,“ he said. “I’m looking forward to working closely with Laurent. Spa is a classic and always my favourite track on the calendar.”

Meanwhile, McLaren’s Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris continue their fierce title battle. Norris, chasing a third straight win, aims to close Piastri’s eight-point lead. The Australian, still smarting from a penalty at Silverstone, is expected to be aggressive in Belgium and Hungary.

Mercedes’ George Russell seeks redemption after last year’s disqualification, while Lewis Hamilton eyes his first podium with Ferrari, who bring major upgrades. Nico Hulkenberg’s recent podium for Sauber adds intrigue ahead of their Audi transition in 2026.

Mekies faces immediate pressure with Saturday’s sprint race. “I’ll spend my first weeks meeting the guys and girls who do the magic behind the scenes,“ he said. - AFP