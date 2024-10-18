World Championship: Muhammad Shah Firdaus off the mark in keirin

KUALA LUMPUR: National track cycling ace Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom finished the 2024 UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Ballerup, Copenhagen, in ninth place in the keirin event after competing in the classification race for seventh to twelfth positions early this morning Malaysia time.

The 28-year-old’s dream of advancing to the final was dashed as he only finished fourth in Heat 1 of the semi-finals, trailing behind Colombian cyclist Kevin Quintero, Japan’s Kento Yamasaki, and Poland’s Mateusz Rudyk.

According to the official UCI website, only the top three cyclists from each Heat qualify for the final to compete for the gold medal.

Kento won the gold medal, while Israel’s Mikhail Yakovlev and Kevin took home the silver and bronze, respectively.

Meanwhile, his younger brother, Muhammad Ridwan, was eliminated in the repechage round of the same event, finishing fifth in Heat 4, where only the top two cyclists from each Heat advance to the quarter-finals.

However, Muhammad Shah Firdaus still has a chance to compete for a medal as he will participate in the sprint event tomorrow (Oct 19).